Water woes: State’s reservoirs at 72% of average levels

Lake Tahoe’s levels are roughly a foot lower than at the same time last year.

The Tahoe Vista Recreation Area boat ramp will remain closed for the 2022 summer season due to low water levels.

As Memorial Day nears, the Truckee-Tahoe area will be buzzing with tourists looking to enjoy one of the state’s most precious resources.

Many of those will be looking to launch boats on Lake Tahoe and enjoy beaches, but with lake levels roughly a foot lower than this time last year, the shoreline has changed a lot in some areas while several boat ramps are closed for the summer due to low water levels.

The area’s largest attraction, Lake Tahoe, remains at a low level. On Thursday the lake’s elevation was measured at 6,224.43 feet. Launch ramps at Sand Harbor, El Dorado, Kings Beach, and Tahoe Vista Recreation Area are all closed due to low lake levels.

As a whole, the state is calling on residents to take immediate action including limiting outdoor watering, taking shorter showers, and washing full loads of laundry. The state’s reservoirs are at 72% of average levels as California heads toward summer and a drought that’s lasted three years.

With the state in its third year of a drought, regulations surrounding water use in California have been tightened following an announcement from Gov. Gavin Newsom, urging water associations to take more aggressive action to ensure individuals do their part to save water.

“Every water agency across the state needs to take more aggressive actions to communicate about the drought emergency and implement conservation measures,” Newsom in a statement. “Californians made significant changes since the last drought, but we have seen an uptick in water use, especially as we enter the summer months. We all have to be more thoughtful about how to make every drop count.”

Newsom also cautioned that if conservation goals aren’t met this summer, the state could be forced to enact mandatory restrictions. Last July, Newsom called on Californians to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15%, but at the end of March that goal hadn’t been met.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union