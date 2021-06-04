Water main break on Nevada Street under repair

A Nevada City water main broke this morning on Nevada Street, near Old Washington Road, according to City Engineer Bryan McAlister.

McAlister said the city was alerted to the break around 7:30 a.m., and that employees of both the city and Nevada Irrigation District responded to the incident.

“The crews were able to respond quickly,” said McAlister on the joint response to the break, adding that the NID crew continued working to fix it.

Nevada Street remains open to traffic, said McAlister, although there will be some lane closures while repairs are performed.

The precise reason for a water main break like this one can take some time to be determined, said McAlister.





He explained, however, that the break today was most likely caused by “old pipes, or old pipe connections,” noting that the city’s pipe system contains components more than 100 years old.

Water main breaks do not happen much in Nevada City, according to McAlister, who estimated there are around two per year.

