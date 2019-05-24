Water district reminds residents to be safe over Memorial Day weekend

This holiday weekend typically kicks off the camping and outdoor recreation season, and Nevada Irrigation District’s Sierra foothill campgrounds are open and ready to welcome visitors, according to a release.

However, be aware of unsettled weather conditions, including scattered showers, thunderstorms and below-normal temperatures this weekend. At higher elevations, snow is possible, and many roads and trails remain closed.

Even though the temperatures are chilly, snowmelt is happening. Water flows are high, and reservoirs are full. The district urges residents and visitors to use caution around all waterways and facilities.

NID strives to provide outstanding outdoor recreational opportunities at the district’s Sierra reservoirs. Camping, fishing, swimming, sunning, boating, water skiing, sailing, kayaking and other activities are popular at both Rollins and Scotts Flat reservoirs, at a 2,100-foot elevation and 3,100-foot elevation, respectively.

In the mountains, NID maintains and operates campgrounds and recreational facilities in the Jackson Meadows/Bowman Lake areas. Jackson Meadows features several campgrounds, picnic day-use sites and boat ramps. Other campgrounds are located at Bowman, Canyon Creek, Sawmill and Faucherie Lakes in the Bowman corridor. These are not accessible at this time due to snow.

Learn more about NID recreation facilities, campgrounds and reservoirs at nidwater.com/recreation.

Source: Nevada Irrigation District