WATCH: Unemployment, job-searching during COVID-19

The Union and partner publications hosted a live informational webinar Thursday addressing questions about unemployment benefits and career development during the coronavirus pandemic.

Panelists included Jessica Valand, Director of the Northwest Workforce Area for the Colorado Department of Labor and Unemployment, and Mellanee Montgomery, Employment First Coordinator with the Summit County Department of Human Services.

Some of the topics addressed in the webinar included: how to apply for unemployment benefits, how the federal CARES Act has changed unemployment benefits, tips for job searching during the pandemic and how people who’ve been laid off can prepare to return to the workforce.