Vegetation fire on Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads (VIDEO)

A fourth-of-an-acre vegetation fire near the intersection of Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads was quickly extinguished Wednesday afternoon by area fire agencies.



“Upon initial dispatch we had reports of a column of smoke and fire seen in the area of Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads,” Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Department Division Chief Sam Goodspeed said at the scene.



“Multiple reports were fourth-of-an-acre at a moderate rate of spread,” he added.



Bee boxes from bee keeping activity created additional hazards for responding fire agencies when they caught fire, sending swarms of angry bees into the air.



Firefighters could be seen swatting at bees as they used hoses and hand tools to extinguish the blaze.



“They were able to get a quick line around it and extinguish the fire,” Goodspeed said. “Got a good knock down on it.”



Initial calls came in after 3:20 p.m. Crews had the fire under control quickly and were on scene for about an hour of cleanup.



Six engines, one water tender and two hand crews from Cal Fire, Nevada County Consolidated, Grass Valley and Nevada City fire departments, as well as two Washington Ridge hand crews, assisted in putting out the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



