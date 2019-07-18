House fire on La Barr Meadows Road and East McKnight Way WITH VIDEO

Firefighters responded quickly Thursday morning to a house fire on La Barr Meadows Road, closing the road to traffic as they battled the blaze.

The fire — south of McKnight Way — broke out around 9 a.m. Firefighters from a handful of agencies responded, finding the 1,000-square-foot building fully involved, Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron said.

“The reports we have are it’s abandoned,” he added.

Buttron said the fire spread to nearby vegetation, though firefighters contained that blaze.

“It looks like we’re getting a handle of it right now,” Buttron said at 9:20 a.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown.