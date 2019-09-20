VIDEO: Nevada County participates in Global Climate Strike
The Union staff
Marches, rallies and protests took place around the globe Friday, as people demanded world leaders take action against the “climate crisis.”
The world-wide event was partly inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who marched on the United Nations summit happening in New York.
Locally, protests were scheduled at Grass Valley and Nevada City’s city halls.
NEVADA CITY
GRASS VALLEY
TRUCKEE
