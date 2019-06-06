Watch local cops take on the doughnut hole challenge (VIDEO)

Cops are chowing down to fund raise.

Local law enforcement officers launched a GoFundMe doughnut hole challenge to help the Grass Valley Charter School Foundation recoup the costs of canceling its major fundraiser, the Blue Marble Jubilee. So far, the fundraiser has raised more than $10,000.

Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis and Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon have to gobble at least 105 apiece.