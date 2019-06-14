Washington Ridge Camp inmate accused of battery against an officer

Benjamin Bravo



A Nevada County inmate faces Christmas Day accusations of battery against an officer, Nevada County court records state.

Benjamin Bravo, 41, faces a felony charge of battery against a person by a prisoner. He also faces a special allegation — a 2016 carjacking conviction in Madera County — that prosecutors say could double his possible sentence range to eight years in prison, records state.

According to Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh, the accusation against Bravo stems from a Dec. 25 incident at the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp. Bravo is accused of felony battery. Grubaugh declined to give details about the battery.

“The officer’s condition appears to be well at this point,” Grubaugh said.

Prosecutors filed the charge against Bravo late last month. Booked June 4 into the Nevada County Jail, Bravo remained jailed Friday without bond, records state.