Washington Fire Department awarded UTV
The Washington Fire Department has announced that it successfully applied for the donation of a customized UTV, which will add another tool to enhance its capabilities, a news release states.
Rugged Radios, of Arroyo Grande, offered to build a Polaris Ranger 1000 XL Crew for a California Fire Department. The Washington Fire Department was chosen.
This vehicle will assist the department in its efforts to provide the best possible service to the canyon. With improved suspension, better ground clearance, improved lighting, cutting edge communications, and controlled cabin climate, this vehicle can transport firefighters into areas where conventional vehicles cannot access. This will improve firefighter safety, comfort and effectiveness.
Source: Washington Fire Department
