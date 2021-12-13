 Warmth and compassion | TheUnion.com
Warmth and compassion

Submitted to The Union

 

The sixth annual "Warmth Bombing" of downtown Grass Valley by Nevada County Random Acts of Warmth took place Saturday morning. NCRAOW is a loosely structured, mostly anonymous group of individuals who leave warm scarves and hats in random public places as a gift to the community. The items, about 75 this year, are intended to be taken by anyone who can use them. Most of them will be left in the area bordered by Mill, Main, South Church, and South Auburn streets. This event is not announced beforehand and doesn’t always happen on the same date in December — rather, it’s stealth and unexpected.
Photo submitted to The Union.

