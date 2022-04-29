Warming up: Temperatures to climb before an expected drop on Thursday

Late April storms helped bolster the Sierra Nevada snowpack, as seen near Kingvale off Interstate 80 last week.

Photo: Elias Funez

Weekend temperatures will be mild as Nevada County residents catch the last blooms of blue dicks, larkspur, lupine and tufted California poppies.

“We will be continuing to warm up throughout the weekend, but overall it will be fairly seasonal,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Hannah Chandler-Cooley said.

Chandler-Cooley said temperatures will warm gradually over the weekend and early next week, until Wednesday, when the forecast temperature — 78 — looks to be significantly higher than average.

“(Saturday) through Tuesday, the Grass Valley area will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for the highs,” Chandler-Cooley said, highlighting Wednesday’s reach for the 80s. “Then cooling again Thursday.”

Chandler-Cooley said the forecast indicates that next weekend’s temperatures will be similarly mild.

The Grass Valley weather station indicates that the water year total, beginning Oct. 1, is 44.04 inches. That’s 84% of the region’s 30-year average of 52.62 inches. This time last year, it had only rained 24.44 inches.

Chandler-Cooley said the weather service’s Nevada City station is monitored less frequently, but indicates that the precipitation total was 42.39 inches.

“Their 30-year moving average is 55.86 inches,” Chandler-Cooley said, indicating that this year’s rainfall makes up 75% of the average precipitation.

One hundred years ago on April 28, it had rained 49.05 inches, Chandler-Cooley said. It’s possible that the station changed locations in Nevada City over the last century.

WARMING CLIMATE

According to a presentation by the Nevada Irrigation District, the warming climate is affecting California’s headwaters, putting public agencies in and around the Sierra at the fore of an unprecedented political and environmental change.

The Sierra Nevada provides 60% of the state’s water supply, according to the Sierra Nevada Conservancy.

Experts expect reductions in future snow-based water in the northern Sierra Nevada region, according to an April 19 presentation on NID’s watershed. The UC Irvine Mountain Snowpack and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report that they expect a wintertime warming of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.

California’s Department of Water Resources reported that from its 44 stations in the central Sierra, the snow water equivalent is 9.5 inches, less than half of the 30-year average.

Snow water equivalent is a snowpack measurement used to gauge the amount of liquid water contained within snowpack.

According to the Plan for Water presentation, NID will involve itself in forest management to mitigate the county’s wildfire risk. Further addressing other aspects of climate change, NID is working on meadow restoration, encouraging grazing for fuels management and is working on watershed education and outreach oriented around conservation.

