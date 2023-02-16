Staff Writer
Tuesday morning in Nevada County started out quite chilly but otherwise sunny with a mix of clouds. By the time the day was over, areas in the region experienced rain, hail, and even a bit of snow.
Tuesday morning in Nevada County started out quite chilly but otherwise sunny with a mix of clouds. By the time the day was over, areas in the region experienced rain, hail, and even a bit of snow.
Cory Mueller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said the region experienced minimal precipitation, ranging from one-hundredth of an inch to eight-hundredths, depending on location.
“The cool nights are going to continue,” Mueller said. “A weak system will pass to our west on Thursday that will bring some cloud cover through Friday. That cloud cover will help bring warmer temperatures.”
The expected high in Grass Valley for Friday will hover around 57 degrees, and the weekend so far appears to be quite pleasant with temps in the 50s and 60s. Overnight, however, will still feel “pretty cool.”
“For the next few days things look dry,” Mueller continued, “and into next week. But then it looks like we could see a pattern change mid-to-late week next week bringing the possibility of snow and rain.”
To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232.
