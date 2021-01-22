Warming shelter will open Sunday night through Thursday morning

From a release:

The National Weather Service predicts significantly COLD and WET weather with the potential of LOW SNOW starting Sunday night through Thursday morning. Considering the weather prediction, Sierra Roots and the County of Nevada are activating the Extreme Weather Shelter Protocol for these 4 nights with COVID-19 limitations due to capacity considerations.

Considering COVID-19 sheltering protocols, and in conjunction with Public Health Department directives, Sierra Roots will focus on providing safe and socially distanced sheltering during the weather event and utilizing the congregate model at a greatly reduced capacity to allow for the required social distancing. Guests will be medically screened and will agree to follow Sierra Roots rules related to limiting the potential of spreading COVID-19 amongst shelter guests, including wearing a mask at all times. Sheltering capacity will be limited to only 15 people to accommodate social distancing and modified programming. Sierra Roots staff will be screening for only the most vulnerable homeless residents in an effort to help those in greatest need. This will, unfortunately, present the real possibility of having to turn folks away from the shelter when the capacity of the facility has been reached.

Sierra Roots is coordinating with other providers and County staff to provide other possible options and service location. The community is invited to contact Sierra Roots directly if they are able to help with placement of folks should the shelter reach capacity, or wishing to volunteer in their mission in help out in another way.

Sierra Roots will open their shelter at 4:30 p.m. in their Nevada City location every night and will close the shelter at 7:30 a.m. each morning. This is a community-wide collaborative effort to temporarily shelter one of our most vulnerable populations during extreme weather events and connects homeless residents to additional available services.

The Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team (HOME Team) will provide case management services to attendees and Hospitality House will assist in providing HAT Van transportation to and from the sheltering location. The Nevada County Veteran Services Office will also be available for connecting homeless veterans to available services.

Locations:

City of Nevada City:

Veteran’s Hall (lower level) 415 North Pine Street, Nevada City CA 95959

Further assistance for homeless residents can also be gained by dialing 2-1-1 or 1(844) 319-4119 to speak with a local 211 Connecting Point call specialist.

Shelter Activation Protocol:

1. Per the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services- National Weather Service’s LOW temperature prediction for the City of Nevada City is forecasted to be at or below 30 degrees, for a period of 4 hours or more overnight; or

2. National Weather Service LOW temperature prediction for the City of Nevada City is at or below 32 degrees, for a period of 4 hours or more overnight, with snow on the ground in Nevada City; or

3. Per the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services- National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Western Nevada County for elevations at or below 3,000 feet.

4. Any other extreme weather event or condition identified by the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services in consultation with Nevada County Health and Human Services Agency and City staff.

Source: Nevada County