Warmer weather headed this way
Water year to date totals:
Grass Valley — 17.5”
Alta Sierra — 17.97”
Colfax — 15.2”
Beale AFB — 9.39”
Overcast skies and rainy days may be behind us for awhile following Thursday’s lingering weather system across Northern California.
“It’s going to be clearing out and looking much warmer as far out as we can see,” National Weather Service meteorologist Craig Shoemaker said.
A high of 62 and mostly sunny skies are forecast for today while weekend highs climb through the mid-60s.
Monday and Tuesday are forecast to be 68 and sunny before temperatures reach the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.
“It could be a little bit warmer then that,” Shoemaker said. “We’re heading into a much dry and warmer period. Hopefully we don’t heat up too quick.”
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion, or call 530-470-4230.
