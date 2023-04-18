If you washed your car or planted some festive blooms over the weekend, you may have been discouraged by the colder weather that moved into the region Monday and into this morning.
The National Weather Service said Monday that the quick-moving system will pass through the area, leaving approximately .25 inches of rainfall in its wake. Skies will clear to make room for warmer, more balmy weather by the end of the week.
“We’re forecasting a high of around 60 on Thursday and then around 70 degrees on Friday,” said Idamis Del Valle-Shoemaker of the National Weather Service in Sacramento. “For this upcoming Saturday, we’re expecting a high around 71 and then upper 60s by Sunday.”
The Service is predicting cold temperatures in the low 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday overnight hours, and warns of widespread frost. Skies are expected to clear out Wednesday morning with no real threats of high-speed winds.
Additionally the National Weather Service released its winter to mid-spring 2022-23 Climate and Drought Summary & Outlook on Friday, stating that an active storm pattern during the cataloged year brought above-normal precipitation across the interior of Northern California.
Measurements taken at Blue Canyon chronicled 85.83 inches of precipitation through the winter and spring months, 179 percent of average.
“Several atmospheric river storms impacted NorCal from December 26, 2022 — January 17, 2023, resulting in substantial flooding, wind, and heavy snow impacts,” read a statement from the NWS. “The storms brought impressive precipitation totals ranging from 1-2” in the Valley to over 3-5” in the mountains. The southern Cascades and the northern Sierra received multiple feet of snow. Peak wind gusts in the Valley ranged from 50 to 60 mph, locally up to 75 mph. These winds resulted in numerous reports of downed trees, power lines, and power outages. Looking at storm reports throughout winter, we logged over 200 snow reports, over 100 flooding reports, 83 wind reports, 5 hail reports, and 2 confirmed tornadoes.”
According to the same statement, Grass Valley collected 42.75 inches of rain in the winter, making it the fifth wettest to date.
Continued the Weather Service: “In the U.S. Drought Monitor, October started off with abnormal dryness depicting moderate to exceptional drought across much of California. The significantly above-normal precipitation and snowpack throughout January, February, and March improved drought conditions, including reservoir levels. Even so, after several very dry years, long-term drought conditions continue across portions of California.” These areas lie in the extreme northern and southern regions of the state.
As the months progress, Del Valle-Shoemaker assures residents of the region: “Warmer temperatures are coming.”
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.