IMG_1962.jpg

Local nurseries were busy this past weekend with folks eager to get their gardens in order after the first signs of spring. Chilly weather today and tomorrow shouldn’t last, according to the National Weather Service, who said temperatures could climb into the 70s by the weekend.

 Photo by Jennifer Nobles | jnobles@theunion.com

If you washed your car or planted some festive blooms over the weekend, you may have been discouraged by the colder weather that moved into the region Monday and into this morning.

The National Weather Service said Monday that the quick-moving system will pass through the area, leaving approximately .25 inches of rainfall in its wake. Skies will clear to make room for warmer, more balmy weather by the end of the week.

Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.