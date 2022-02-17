Warm weekend: Cooler temperatures, along with a chance of rain, is expected next week

Snow, mostly from last year, sits Thursday in this granite rock crevice, slowly melting in the sunlight near the Yuba Gap off Highway 20, east of Nevada City. The chance of more precipitation and snow in the higher elevations returns next week.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada County residents can expect another dry weekend accompanied by sunny skies and above normal temperatures, according to the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably mild until another weather system brings breezy winds and a chance of lighter showers on Tuesday.

“We’re a little far out to know super specifics, but as of right now it looks like it would start in the early morning hour and taper off by Tuesday night,” Meteorologist Hannah Chandler-Cooley said of the tenth of an inch of anticipated rain. “There’s quite a bit of uncertainty. The timing might change — showers might go away completely or decrease.”

Chandler-Cooley said the county could receive up to a quarter-inch of rain at higher elevations.

To the east, the North Lake Tahoe region can expect 1 to 4 inches of snow to arrive to the area around the same time.

“It depends exactly on where it tracks, since we’re still numerous days out, it could track west or east or north,“ Chandler-Cooley said.

Today’s high in Grass Valley should peak at 63, and fall to 40 tonight. Saturday will peak at 67 before falling to 41. Sunday’s high will reach 60 before dropping to 34. Monday will be slightly cooler with a high of 53 before dropping to 32. Tuesday’s high will be 46, then drop to 28.

Based off of a 30-year average, the warmer temperatures this weekend will be around 10 to 15 degrees higher than normal.

“It’s not quite as hot as last weekend, still above normal, not quite as hot,“ Chandler-Cooley said, adding that temperatures will cool next week, ”especially on Tuesday, when it’s around 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal in Nevada County.“

In east county, closer to Lake Tahoe, the weather at higher elevations will follow the same pattern — generally higher temps alleviated by next week’s cooler weather system.

Truckee’s high today will reach 49 before falling to 20 tonight. On Saturday, high temperatures will reach 52 before falling to 23. The weekend will close with a high of 44 on Sunday, and a low of 14. Monday’s high of 33 will be followed by a low of 10. Tuesdays high of 30 will be followed by a low of 8.

“We’re definitely expecting snow at the higher elevations on Tuesday,“ Chandler-Cooley said.

The meteorologist said the year is looking like it will be either dryer than average or normal for California.

“We’re on track with a La Niña year,” Chandler-Cooley said, adding that 30% of this year’s weather has yielded above normal precipitation levels.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com