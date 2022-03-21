Warm week ahead: Temperatures should cool down for the weekend

A vehicle makes its way through a patch of fog following Saturday’s rainfall along the Highway 20 corridor, east of Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada County residents should savor this past weekend’s cooler temperatures with the springtime heat that is to follow.

“The big focus this week is we have some well-above average temperatures pretty much this entire week,” said meteorologist Katrina Hand, with the National Weather Service’s Sacramento Office.

The weekend’s front brought 0.07 inches of precipitation to the Grass Valley area on Sunday, though garden beds may dry out quickly under the strong atmospheric pressure that will loom over the region for the duration of the work week.

Rain drops gather on the branches of a tree off Omega Road during Saturday’s showers along the Highway 20 corridor.

Photo: Elias Funez

Hand said temperatures are expected to be 10 to 25 degrees above normal, compared to what the service has recorded for the region’s 30-year average.

“We’re looking at low 80s for the daytime high —at least for Tuesday/Wednesday — and then Thursday/Friday, we have upper 70s as the forecast high for our area,” Hand said.

Temperatures were in the 50s this time last year, Hand said, which was right around the time the region’s primary water purveyor, the Nevada Irrigation District, realized it — and the state — were about to enter another drought year.

Post-wetting rain, the water year total is 37.12. In a normal water year, calculated over the weather service’s average over 30 years, it would be 34.11 inches.

Caltrans workers set up a chain check station along Highway 20 in Nevada City during Saturday’s rainfall in the lower elevations, and snowfall in the higher elevations.

Photo: Elias Funez

Hand said temperatures could cool off over the weekend.

“We may see patterns change,” Hand said. “It looks like Sunday into Monday will be a bit cooler, and we do have the potential for some light precipitation.”

The weather service has not ventured to predict a particular amount.

“It’s pretty uncertain at this time,“ Hand said .

Rain drops gather in a muddy puddle on Omega Road east of Nevada City on Saturday.

Photo: Elias Funez

According to Susan Lauer, with NID, the agency is preparing itself and its customers for another drought year.

