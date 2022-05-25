Warm days give way to cooling trend: Chance of rain returns Saturday
A pair of consecutive warm days in western Nevada County Tuesday and Wednesday kept many people indoors and under their air conditioning, or outside looking for ways to keep cool in area waterways such as at the South Yuba River.
High temperatures in Grass Valley and Nevada City topped out at 91 on Wednesday, though a cooling trend begins today across Northern California that will drop high temperatures by about 10 to 15 degrees today, to expected highs in the 60s by Saturday and Sunday, with a chance of rain Saturday as well as the potential for thunderstorms.
“Still seems to be on track,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Hannah Chandler-Cooley said of the change in weather.
“We have a couple of weak weather systems that will move into the area,” she added. “First is (today) through the end of the week, fairly significant cooling, 10 to 15 degrees. Then we will have another one with a little more moisture that will move through this weekend.”
“It is not looking like much precipitation at all. A slight chance, and if it does it will be pretty light. At least not widespread, wetting rain.”
A chance for a stronger storm cell or two may produce a couple of lighting strikes and some small hail, with best chances along the Sierra crest.
Following the weekend, a warming trend may return.
“It does look like we could warm up again early to mid-next week,” Chandler-Cooley said.
“Not quite as hot as what we’re seeing (Tuesday and Wednesday), possibly into the 80s or so by midweek and then warming back up and continuing dry conditions.”
Warming temperatures means area waterways such as the South Yuba River are flowing high, fast, and cold and those visiting area rivers should take extra precaution.
“That snowpack continues to melt and any rivers and streams will be quite cold and running a bit faster,” Chandler-Cooley said. “Always be cautious and wear a life jacket around any area waterway.”
