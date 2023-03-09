The National Weather Service is forecasting rain and flooding — from the foothills to the Valley — beginning tonight and lasting through at least Tuesday of next week, as a series of warmer atmospheric river systems will begin to move into the area, melting accumulations of snow.
At times the impacts are expected to be major, with heavy rain, wind, and thunderstorms forecast for Friday and Saturday according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.
Grass Valley could see up between 5 to 7.5 inches of rain through Sunday with the heaviest part of the storm forecast to be tonight and Friday morning.
A Monday through Tuesday system is forecast to bring another 4 to 5 inches of rain.
Folks commuting to and from work are reminded that travel times will be impacted Friday morning and those on the roads will want to be cautious of roadway ponding and flooding of rivers, streams and creeks. There will also be a risk of rock and mud slides.
“Grass Valley areas have experienced flooding in the past, it’s likely to repeat it with this forecast,” National Weather Service Forecaster Karl Swanberg said, adding that Grass Valley could see 10.5 inches of rain through Tuesday at 5 a.m.
The eight to 14 day outlook valid March 16 through the 22 is also leaning to towards above normal precipitation according to Swanberg.
Nevada County offers free sand and sandbags for residents on a first come first served basis at the following locations:
• Next to the Nevada County Warehouse located at: the corner of Highway 49 and East Broad Street, Nevada City, CA 95959
• Penn Valley Fire Protection District located at: 10513 Spenceville Rd., Penn Valley, CA 95946
• North San Juan Community Hall located at: 10057 Reservoir St., North San Juan, CA 95960
• Higgins Fire Department located at: 10106 Combie Rd., Auburn, CA 95602
Residents are advised to please bring their own sandbags if possible and only take what is needed as supplies are already low. Residents are also expected to bring their own shovel as well as be able to provide their own labor for the task.
