Walter Ford: Burning calories in quarantine

When it was finally and mercifully over, I was beat.

Lying in a heap on a sweat covered yoga mat in my living room, I could barely lift myself back to my feet. It was the best I’d felt in weeks.

For the first time since the shelter-in-place order came down, I had broken a good sweat and felt the good feelings that come with a push-your-limits workout.

I admittedly spent most of the first couple weeks of quarantine in bed, milking a back injury and binge watching “Tiger King” and sports movies.

Support Local Journalism Donate



But not this day. I had just completed a workout routine sent to me by Matt Reiswig and Courtney Parker over at Limitless Fitness, where I am a gym member. It kicked my butt and that’s exactly what I needed.

I’ll be honest, I didn’t spend a lot of time at the gym even before the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m more of a recreational sports guy. That’s how I usually get my exercise in. I see it as a couple of hours each week in which I get to go play with my friends, compete, get in some exercise and more often times than not go home with a smile on my face. But, with all the rec leagues shut down, I needed something to help me use all this excess energy.

The bonus from the workout was the positive up tick in my mood. I felt good.

This isn’t anything we don’t know. Physical exercise is good for the body and the mind.

According to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, exercise improves mental health by reducing anxiety, depression, and negative mood and by improving self-esteem and cognitive function. Exercise has also been found to alleviate symptoms such as low self-esteem and social withdrawal.

I didn’t want to admit it early on, but the current state of the world had me a bit in the dumps, and it was manifesting itself in sarcasm and a short temper. The workout helped wipe away the sludge that was tinting my world view.

Whether you take a walk, go for a trail run, ride a bike, shoot some hoops in the driveway, build an obstacle course in your backyard or do a designed workout that will push you to your limits, do yourself a favor and get active … in a socially responsible way. It will help.

What was also important about my recent workout and the workouts I will do in the future is my connection to Limitless Fitness. It makes it easy for me to continue to pay my monthly fees as they are still providing me a service, it just takes place at my house now and not their facility.

Reiswig and Parker are like so many others in our community, small business owners doing what they can with the resources they have to still serve their clients and still be standing when the pandemic subsides.

“The people who come to Limitless, we feel they are family and we would treat them like family,” said Parker. “We love our community, we’re proud of our community. The community matters to us.”

Reiswig added, “The community is a place we’re proud of. We want to be nothing but supportive to the community, be helpful and keep giving back.”

We see this from so many businesses in the community. With other area gyms and workout facilities utilizing a myriad of technological approaches to continue serving their members, restaurants doing curbside pickup and delivery, and grocery stores stepping up social distancing and safety measures just to name a few.

I keep hearing we’re all in this together — apart. I truly believe that. So, support your neighbors by supporting local businesses, stay active, and do it all at a responsible distance.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.