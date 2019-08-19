Walk4Liberty seeks to raise awareness about over-regulation

Step-by-step, two men are walking the length of Highway 49.

Shannon Poe and Jere Clements take turns as they trudge along the highway that extends from Vinton in Plumas County to Oakhurst in Madera County.

The men are making the over 300-mile Walk4Liberty because of what’s been called the over-regulation of industries like mining in California.

“The farmers are getting it. The ranchers,” said Steve Durham, with the American Mining Rights Association. “Everything’s just being regulated to death.”

The march will culminate in a 1 p.m. Aug. 27 gathering at the state Capitol.

“We’re getting a great response on this,” said Jeff McAuliff, the walk’s director of logistics.

The walk passed through Nevada City and Grass Valley Saturday morning. Poe, president and founder of the American Mining Rights Association, said only one person walks at a time to avoid traffic issues.

“We started back at the top of the Yuba River Canyon, come out of there at 6:30 this morning,” Poe said Saturday. “We’re probably going to stop just short of Auburn.”

The mining group is opposed to the existing ban on suction dredge mining, a method to extract gold from streams. However, the Walk4Liberty encompasses opposition to over-regulation in several areas.

“The number one thing we’re hearing on this walk is the water issues,” McAuliff said.

Durham said recreation areas are imposing fees and that campsites are closing.

The Walk4Liberty is meant to bring attention to all these issues.

McAuliff said the walk’s biggest goal is to gain a meeting with the administration of President Donald Trump and discuss over-regulation.

“If we can bring this to the forefront, maybe we can get some relief,” he added.

To contact City Editor Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.