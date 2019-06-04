Walk like an Egyptian: Graduate night celebration returns to Nevada Union

KNOW MORE If you’re interested in volunteering for graduation night, contact Mark Hadley at Hadleyz4@comcast.net.

High school graduation night is one of the deadliest times for seniors, said Tina Skrukrud, referring to a typical spike in drunk driving accidents for the population.

That’s partially why she has helped assemble Nevada Union High School’s graduate night celebration since 2002.

“I think it’s important to keep kids safe,” she said.

Skrukrud, whose children have since graduated from the school, is co-chairing this year’s event, trying to make it exciting and free of drugs or alcohol. On Saturday, there will be a celebration for Nevada Union and Ghidotti seniors from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. at the South Yuba Club.

“Our goal is to raise $10,000 on top of ticket sales,” said Skrukrud, which she hopes will total $20,000.

The event will sport a variety of activities, including sumo wrestling, ping-pong, a video gaming room, photography room, poker and black jack table and an obstacle course.

It’s Mark Hadley’s first year co-chairing the event. Hadley said he hopes the Egyptian-themed celebration will be “a (fun), safe and sober night for the kids,” including his daughter who is graduating from Nevada Union.

The co-chairs are trying to get as many as 150 volunteers to help sell tickets and fundraise for the occasion. They are about 50 volunteers short of their goal, said Skrukrud.

There will be a finale cash drawing of $500 to incentivize students to stay until the end, said Skrukrud. Skrukrud and Hadley hope all students from the two graduating classes attend.

“We’d love to see as many kids come as possible,” said Hadley.

