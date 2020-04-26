Walk in the park: Condon, Pioneer parks re-open trails

Grass Valley and Nevada City reopened portions of Condon and Pioneer parks over the weekend as part of their programs to promote a smart, healthy and prosperous reopening.

Green Light Grass Valley launched Friday, reopening the community’s access to Condon Park’s trail system, though the rest of the park including restrooms, playgrounds and BBQ areas are still closed.

“With the health and safety of all our residents in mind, the City of Grass Valley will begin the process of re-opening portions of City Parks,” a release said.

Grass Valley and Nevada City officials are hopeful in reopening more facilities as the community is still being asked to socially distance and keep proper hygiene.

“We are gradually moving toward the next phases of COVID-19 and we hope this reopening is the first of many more exciting progressions to come. Depending on the outcome of this reopening, and as we learn more about the current state of the virus in our area, the City hopes to be able to share more uplifting news next week,” both cities said in their releases.

Recreate Safely Nevada City went into place Saturday with the reopening of Pioneer Park’s walking and trail system, though the rest of the park’s features are closed as well.

“I have been concerned about our community’s mental well-being during this time, so I am excited that we are able to make this small step in a positive direction,” Parks and Recreation Manager, Dawn Zydonis said.

“I am anxious to open even more areas of Pioneer Park, but we need to be smart about how we move forward. I certainly understand that walking and jogging are not recreational for everyone, so I look forward to when we are able to chase balls, throw Frisbees and climb on the playground again.”