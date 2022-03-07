Waging peace: Protesters span Broad Street bridge in effort to end conflict

Peaceful protesters took to the Broad Street overpass of the Golden Center Freeway in Nevada City Sunday afternoon, holding signs in support of ending the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Photo: Elias Funez

Peace advocates from far flung corners of the globe including Saint Petersburg and Sweden appealed for peace and received encouragement on Sunday from motorists who waved, gestured thumbs up and honked horns in support of their effort in Nevada City.

About 35 people assembled on the Broad Street bridge, brandishing signs and banners, singing protest songs such as Utah Phillips’ “Singing Through Hard Times,” Buffy Sainte-Marie’s “Universal Soldier,” John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” in an attempt to win hearts and minds, and have people voice their support to end the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military.

It was an international day of action to end the war in Ukraine, said Sharon Delgado, a board member of Earth Justice Ministries, a religious nonprofit whose mission is to address concerns for peace, justice, and the environment from a spiritual perspective. Delgado said she has a life-long commitment to peace.

A few dozen protesters took to the Broad Street overpass Sunday to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I have distress over the bombing and occupation of Ukraine,” Delgado said. “I support peacemakers, including in Russia where lots of people are demonstrating for peace at high risk. I’m here supporting Ukrainian people for their resistance and their suffering. I call on our own government to welcome Ukrainian refugees and other refugees from countries experiencing conflict. We also need to halt NATO expansion.“

Jeffrey Gottesman, co-organizer of the rally, is on the Board of Directors of the Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County. He accompanied singers on his guitar.

“All of us are really horrified at the carnage we are seeing,” he said. ”We’re horrified when it’s in Ukraine with Russian aggression, and horrified when it’s in Yemen with U.S. backing of refueling attacking aircraft.

“It’s particularly alarming because we are flirting with nuclear holocaust,” he added. “It’s clear Russia is the aggressor, but Russia had its own grief with 27 million dead (from the Nazi invasion) in World War II. But I’m encouraged by the brave demonstrations of citizens in Russia. It’s being replicated in thousands of cities across the world. We need to recognize surrounding Russia with nuclear weapons is brinksmanship, and we didn’t like when it happened in Cuba.”

Shirley Delgado was demonstrating as a representative of the Peace and Justice Center, and said she didn’t think the U.S. needed to be involved in any wars.

Signs held by peaceful protesters elicit horn honks and thumbs up from passersby along Broad Street Sunday afternoon.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Really, haven’t we learned yet?” she asked. “We have to figure out how to negotiate. We’re on the brink of a nuclear disaster that would risk the whole planet.”

‘PEACE OVER CONFLICT’

Part of the Nevada City Cohousing community, Pavel Klementyev has lived here for two years. He’s originally from Saint Petersburg, Russia.

“Honestly, I appreciate the importance of emphasizing peace over conflict,” he said. “Also, I wanted to see how the American view is on the situation. Legally, Russians who demonstrate against the invasion risk assault and arrest. When one creates an enemy, there’s war. My wish is for peace for everyone, no matter who they are or what they do.”

Janie Kesselman is a volunteer with the Peace and Justice Center. She learned about the demonstration when Code Pink, the grassroots social justice movement, posted a notice on their Facebook page.

“People for peace” and “practice non-violence” were just some of the words written on the signs held by protesters of the Russian war with Ukraine.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I feel like there’s not much we can do as American citizens, but we can put pressure on out government to work for negotiations instead of escalation,” she said. “When will adults learn to use their words instead of weapons? We tell kids that all the time.”

Arriving for the day from Sacramento were Devin McCutchen and wife Olivia Henry, who are active in a Quaker community and know many in the Nevada City area.

“We wanted to be with other people promoting nonviolence because many people all over the world believe in peaceful negotiation,” she said.

Added McCutchen, “We know there’s nonviolent people in both Ukraine and Russia, and we’re here to stand with them.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com