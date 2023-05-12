IMG_2763.jpg (1).jpeg

Kellen Ann has come a long way since her days at The Union. Now she operates a successful 3D card company and had written the humorous self-help book Wag More! which was inspired by the dogs she has taken in as part of her pug rescue.

 Photo courtesy Kellen Ann

In the late 1990s Kellen Ann was enjoying her time as an ad sales representative for the very paper you are reading now. She loved her time here.

“The beginning of my junior year of college my parents decided they were going to move to California. My dad wanted to retire and I thought, Cali girl…I like that!” Ann said. “So I jumped on their bandwagon and I transferred to CSU Sacramento, which is where I graduated. I have two degrees—one in three-dimensional art and one in economics.

