In the late 1990s Kellen Ann was enjoying her time as an ad sales representative for the very paper you are reading now. She loved her time here.
“The beginning of my junior year of college my parents decided they were going to move to California. My dad wanted to retire and I thought, Cali girl…I like that!” Ann said. “So I jumped on their bandwagon and I transferred to CSU Sacramento, which is where I graduated. I have two degrees—one in three-dimensional art and one in economics.
“I did work at The Union for I think four years. It was my favorite job to date, other than what I am doing now. But I loved working there. I was in charge of special sections, everything that was not the newspaper but was The Union. And then they decided I would be a good salesperson. I have fond memories of The Union, that’s for sure.”
While she loved her time at the paper, Ann grew increasingly worried over her daughter who was no trouble-maker but was somewhat of a silent student that Ann felt the school system was just pushing along. With growing concern, she sought out the best school in California with the best basketball coach (her daughter stands an impressive six feet) and landed in Moraga. Within their time there, Ann’s daughter went from almost failing eighth grade to becoming a scholar athlete, thanks in part to a proper diagnosis of a visualizing process disorder.
“When she graduated, it was very expensive to live there,” Ann said. “I made a lot of money and was still at poverty level. I remember sitting in my closet because that’s where my desk was, I’m like, I don’t have to live here anymore. So I threw a dart at my map and it landed on Georgia. Six weeks later we were packed up and ready to go.”
Now that Ann is in Georgia her world has changed immensely. She is the owner and operator of an upscale card company that has serviced many high-profile clients and celebrities. And, more recently, she tapped into her inner writer and penned Wag More!, a self-help book packed with humor and reassurances.
“I tell people (Wag More!) is something to humorously help me heal my soul,” Ann said. “It is a path, a way of life, because if the dogs taught me one thing it was (to) live in the moment, which a lot of us don’t do. And then I am also using it as a legacy/guidebook for my daughter so that she doesn’t have to wait until she’s 57 to figure all this out. It’s all in writing for her.”
The book and its impending series of kids’ books were inspired by Ann’s grumble of pug dogs.
“Two of them are in the rainbow bridge,” she said. “ Loretta, Max (the star), Daisy (she’s the pug that taught me true love unconditionally), Rocco, and Gus. They are all rescues. I rescue pugs.”
The book covers everything from human and dog personalities, as determined by the Meyers-Briggs Test. To research and guide the book, Ann even took the famous Meyer-Briggs personality test on her pugs’ behalf to help better understand personality types.
“It’s not a long book,” she said. “(Chapters include) The Art of Appreciation. And then there’s cute little stories about The Art of Confidence, The Art of Telling the Truth, The Art of Embracing Change. I literally was one day running through my house and hit my head and Daisy was right there, just like, who cares? And I realized, I need to pay more attention to her. She’s living a non-chaotic life, and it just forced me to keep looking and watching. And that’s how I came up with the chapters.”
Kellen Ann agrees that the dogs certainly serve as a metaphor for humans looking to lead a more natural and relaxed existence.
“It’s a self-help book that you really don’t realize it’s a self-help book. It’s kind of subliminal. It’s done with humor because I am self-helped out, honestly. And I know a lot of people through COVID did everything we could to make ourselves better and stronger with our heart, our soul, our spirit. I just thought it would be a fun way to self-help with humor. This makes my soul laugh.
“It seems like these days people are so quick to go to the doctor and get medication. And if you have an opportunity and you have a dog, just give them a chance and let them teach you.”
For your copy of Wag More! and for more information on cards and future releases please visit cardsthatwow.com.
To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles, email jnobles@theunion.com.