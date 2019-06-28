Wading through the divorce process of finances and custody

Family law attorney Lorraine Reich will lead a July 16 California family law seminar on property division, child custody, child support and spousal support. She will also provide an overview of dissolution of marriage procedures and alternatives to the traditional divorce system. The noontime seminar is a general overview of California family laws plus legal procedures and is open to attorneys and the public. Attorneys will receive one hour of MCLE credit. To enroll, call 530-265-7161 or email Law.Library@nccourt.net. Arrive by 11:45 a.m. to complete registration. The seminar will end by 1 p.m. The cost is $30 for attorneys and $15 for members of the public at the Nevada County Superior Court, Law Library, 201 Church Street in Nevada City.

Reich has served the Nevada County public in the areas of family law, estate planning, and mediation for 30 years. She has years of litigation in all aspects of family law in Nevada County, Placer County and El Dorado County. She has extensive experience and expertise in the areas of custody, child support, property division and spousal support. Reich also specializes in estate planning and offers services to establish living trusts, wills, powers of attorneys and advance healthcare directives. She serves the local nonprofit community as a board member on the Peace & Justice Center of Nevada County, on the Move to Amend affiliate, and loves to sing with The New Peace Choir of Nevada County. She is semi-retired with an office in Grass Valley.