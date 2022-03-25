Voting rights rally set for April 4

A rally for voting rights will be held April 4 at the Eric Rood Administrative Center.

Featured at the event will be the Martin Luther King Jr. landmark speech “Beyond Vietnam,” read by individuals representing different segments of the community. The event is being held at the county’s administration building to demonstrate support and appreciation for the local registrar of voters, elections office staff, and poll workers.

The event will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the government center, 950 Maidu Ave.

This rally is tied to similar events being held nationally as part of The Poor People’s Campaign, led by Rev. Dr. William Barber II and others. The national movement calls for an end to the suppression of voting rights, and the passing of legislation that protects those rights.

According to the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice, in 2021 over 425 bills that restrict voting rights were introduced in 49 states.





The Nevada City effort is led by Color Me Human, Creating Communities Beyond Bias, Earth Justice Ministries, the Peace and Justice Center, and the Unitarian Universalists Community of the Mountains. It is one part of a local three-month campaign that seeks to encourage voter registration among youth, and educate and inspire voters.

Evan Steel of Color Me Human said in a news release that endeavors of this nature “are of paramount importance to democracy in our country.”

For questions about the April 4 event or to find out about local organizing efforts, email Color Me Human at mail@colormehuman.org , or visit its Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/colormehuman.org .

For more information on the Poor People’s Campaign: http://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org .

Source: Bill Drake