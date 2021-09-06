Voting now open: Recall election ballots to be cast through Sept. 14

In-person voting booths are set up at the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City. Poll workers are on hand from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 13, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 14, to help people with any questions.

Photo: Elias Funez

In-person voting for the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election has started at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. The vote center will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 13, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 14.

Vote center workers can help people who haven’t received their ballots, need help with their mail in ballots, or want to vote in person.

A four-day vote center will be set up in the Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley; and the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 E. Hacienda Drive, South County, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11 to 13, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 14.

— Elias Funez

Vote center worker Alicia Travis says she’s already helped people vote in person, who made errors on their mail-in ballots, or didn’t receive them.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada County Voter Information Guides are also available at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, along with “I voted” stickers.

Photo: Elias Funez

Official ballot drop boxes can be found at BriarPatch Food Co-op, Chicago Park Store, Grocery Outlets, Save Mart Supermarkets, Gold Miners Inn, Hills Flat Lumber, SPD Markets, Holiday Markets, Sweetland Mercantile, Truckee Town Hall, and the Eric Rood Administrative Center parking lot and lobby.

Photo: Elias Funez

Electronic voting booths are also set up and ready for anyone wanting to cast their ballots in person, upstairs in the Eric Rood Administrative Center, every day through Sept. 14.

Photo: Elias Funez