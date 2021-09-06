Voting now open: Recall election ballots to be cast through Sept. 14
In-person voting for the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election has started at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. The vote center will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 13, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 14.
Vote center workers can help people who haven’t received their ballots, need help with their mail in ballots, or want to vote in person.
A four-day vote center will be set up in the Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley; and the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 E. Hacienda Drive, South County, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11 to 13, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 14.
— Elias Funez
