Voters in state Senate District 1 will choose between Brian Dahle, Kevin Kiley

Today is the last chance people have to cast a ballot in the state Senate District 1 special election.

Over 23% of Nevada County voters — around 15,900 — have cast ballots in the election between Republican Assemblymen Brian Dahle, 53, and Kevin Kiley, 34. The winner will take the seat of former state Sen. Ted Gaines, now a member of the state Board of Equalization.

Nevada County — one of 11 counties in state Senate District 1 — is entirely vote-by-mail. All registered voters should have received ballots, which they can complete and mail back or deliver to one of several drop-off spots. They also can cast a ballot in person.

Dahle and Kiley advanced to today’s runoff after taking the top two spots, respectively, in the March 26 primary election. Neither won 50% plus one vote, requiring a runoff.

Both Republicans, Dahle and Kiley’s campaigns have sniped at each other during the campaign. Both have used PG&E as a wedge issue. Dahle’s campaign claimed Kiley took $500,000 from the utility and other special interests while refusing to hold it accountable. Kiley’s campaign claimed Dahle voted in favor of PG&E foregoing responsibility for fires they cause.

Both camps also pointed to the other when asked about a recent vote shaming mailer. The mailer lists the recipient’s name and the names of others, along with their cities of residence and whether they voted in the past few elections.

The letter claims an additional mailer will be sent after today’s election, “so we can see how we did together.”

Dahle’s camp argued the mailer was sent only to voters in Kiley’s Assembly district in an attempt to turn out the vote. Kiley’s campaign said the mailer appeared like subterfuge from Dahle’s side.

The mailer doesn’t state who paid for it.

Cast your ballot

Nevada County residents can vote at:

The Nevada County elections office, Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Suite 210, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

The Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley, is a vote center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

Truckee’s vote center — Truckee Town Hall, board chambers, 10183 Truckee Airport Road — is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

There are several drop-off sites, all which close at 8 p.m. today:

The parking lot of the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley.

SPD Market, 129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley.

Save Mart, 12054 Nevada City Highway, Grass Valley.

Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley.

Holiday Market, 10952 Combie Road, No. 12, South County.

Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive, Truckee.

