Voters from 10 counties, including Nevada, to decide on vacated Senate seat

Voters from Nevada County — as well as 10 other counties — participated in the special primary election Tuesday to fill the District 1 state Senate seat vacated by Ted Gaines.

Gaines won a seat on the state Board of Equalization and vacated his Senate seat Jan. 8, prompting the special election.

Candidates for the state Senate seat include Republicans Brian Dahle, 53, of Bieber; Theodore Dziuba, 34, of Placerville; Rex Hime, 70, of Sacramento; Kevin Kiley, 34, of Rocklin; and Democrat Silke Pflueger, 53, of Truckee.

Democrat Steve Baird dropped out of the race, though his name appeared on the ballot.

The county had received over 20,000 completed ballots prior to Tuesday's election — about 29 percent of registered voters.

If no candidate receives 50 percent plus one of the vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to a special general election runoff June 4.

Check TheUnion.com for updated results from Tuesday's election.