Vote tally continues: Next update expected Wednesday

The apparent front runners of local races solidified their status in Friday’s vote tally update from the Nevada County elections office.

Officials said that by Friday they had counted 20,222 ballots — a current turnout of 26.8% — with another estimated 15,000 ballots remaining to be counted. The next update is set for Wednesday.

Officials have counted about 2,600 additional ballots since Tuesday night. The results are unofficial and incomplete.

Natalie Adona remains poised for the win in the county clerk-recorder/registrar of voters race with 12,716 votes, or 69.35%. Jason Tedder is in second with 4,159 votes, 22.68%. Paul Gilbert has 1,461 votes, 7.97%.

Incumbent Greg Diaz didn’t run for reelection.

It appears that Board of Supervisors District 3 candidates Lisa Swarthout and Patti Ingram Spencer are headed to a November runoff. Swarthout has 1,631 votes, or 48.74%, to Ingram Spencer’s 1,046 votes, 31.26%. Valentina Masterz has 669 votes, 19.99%.

Incumbent Dan Miller didn’t run for reelection.

Incumbent Supervisor Sue Hoek looks like she’ll easily win a second term, with 3,419 votes to opponent Calvin Clark’s 645, or 84.13% to 15.87%.

In the Nevada City Council race, it appears the next two council members will be Adam Kline and Lou Ceci, with 502 and 472 votes, respectively. Incumbent Erin Minett has 399 votes, and Ken Merdinger has 85.

Rob Tribble has 9,257 votes, 54.49%, for auditor-controller, while Gina Will has 7,731, 45.51%. Incumbent Marcia Salter isn’t running for reelection.

Rolf Kleinhans has 12,227 votes, 71.92%, for the assessor job. Gerald Bushore has 4,773, 28.08%. Incumbent Sue Horne isn’t running for reelection.

In the state Assembly District 1 race, it looks like Republican incumbent Megan Dahle (43,656 votes) and Democrat Belle Sandwith (29,693 votes) will head to a November runoff. Republican Kelly Tanner took 10,018 votes, and Peace and Freedom member Joshua Brown had 1,689.

The two candidates headed to the new Congressional District 3 runoff appear to be Democrat Kermit Jones with 35,436 votes, and Republican Kevin Kiley with 32,918 votes. Republican Scott Jones got 15,308 votes, and Democrat David Peterson received 6,328 votes.