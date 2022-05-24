Vote centers to open Saturday: More will follow on June 4

Vote centers for the June 7 election open Saturday, with more to follow a week later.

The vote centers will open at the Eric Rood Administration Center, in the Providence Mine Conference Room, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City; and at Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee. The centers will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to June 6, and also on election day.

About 75,656 ballots have been mailed as of Monday to Nevada County residents, elections officials said. Some are reissued ballots, as a voter may have moved since their first ballot was sent. In that case, the original ballot is suspended and the new one sent to the updated address.

There are currently 75,369 registered voters, a number that changes regularly.

The elections office, as of Monday, had received 5,283 completed ballots.

There are 29,875 registered Democrats in Nevada County, and 24,254 registered Republicans. There are 15,722 no party preference and decline to state voters. The remaining voters are American Independent, Green, Peace and Freedom or Libertarian.

VOTE CENTERS

Additional vote centers open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4 to 6.

They include the Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St.; Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St.; and the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, all in Grass Valley.

Additionally, centers that will open June 4 include the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 East Hacienda Drive, South County; Western Gateway Park, 18560 Penn Valley Drive, Penn Valley; and the Truckee Donner Public Utility District, 11570 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

The North San Juan Community Center, 29190 Highway 49, in North San Juan, will open on June 7 only.

All vote centers will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.