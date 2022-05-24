Vote centers to open Saturday: More will follow on June 4
Vote centers for the June 7 election open Saturday, with more to follow a week later.
The vote centers will open at the Eric Rood Administration Center, in the Providence Mine Conference Room, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City; and at Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee. The centers will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to June 6, and also on election day.
About 75,656 ballots have been mailed as of Monday to Nevada County residents, elections officials said. Some are reissued ballots, as a voter may have moved since their first ballot was sent. In that case, the original ballot is suspended and the new one sent to the updated address.
There are currently 75,369 registered voters, a number that changes regularly.
The elections office, as of Monday, had received 5,283 completed ballots.
There are 29,875 registered Democrats in Nevada County, and 24,254 registered Republicans. There are 15,722 no party preference and decline to state voters. The remaining voters are American Independent, Green, Peace and Freedom or Libertarian.
VOTE CENTERS
Additional vote centers open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4 to 6.
They include the Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St.; Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St.; and the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, all in Grass Valley.
Additionally, centers that will open June 4 include the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 East Hacienda Drive, South County; Western Gateway Park, 18560 Penn Valley Drive, Penn Valley; and the Truckee Donner Public Utility District, 11570 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.
The North San Juan Community Center, 29190 Highway 49, in North San Juan, will open on June 7 only.
All vote centers will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.
Grass Valley
• BriarPatch Food Co-op, 290 Sierra College Drive
Daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Chicago Park Store, 19077 Colfax Highway
Daily 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St.
Daily 24 hours
• Grocery Outlet, 616 Sutton Way
Daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Hills Flat Lumber Co., 380 Railroad Ave.
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
• SPD Market, 129 W. McKnight Way
Daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Save Mart, 2054 Nevada City Highway
Daily 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Nevada City
• Eric Rood Administrative Center parking lot, 950 Maidu Ave.
Daily 24 hours
North San Juan
• Sweetland Garden Mercantile, 29435 Highway 49
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Penn Valley
• Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
South County
• Holiday Market, 21656 Higgins Road
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
Truckee
• Grocery Outlet, 11213 Donner Pass Road
7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
• Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road
24 hours daily
• Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive
7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
