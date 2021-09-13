Vote centers open for final day to vote in gubernatorial recall election

Vote centers in Nevada County are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, the last day to vote in the California gubernatorial recall election.

Natalie Adona, Nevada County assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, said in an email Monday afternoon that, as of that time, the county had received 38,325 vote-by-mail ballots for this election — just over 50% of registered voters, according to county records as of February.

“If a voter needs to complete a provisional or a same day registration, our vote center workers are happy to help guide voters through that process,” wrote Adona.

In western Nevada County, a vote center has been open since Sept. 4 at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. Two more centers opened in Grass Valley last week: the Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., and the Higgins Community Center, 22490 East Hacienda Drive, in South County.

Drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots are also located throughout the county , including at the Eric Rood Administrative Center and a number of businesses.





In Grass Valley, these are located at BriarPatch Food Co-Op, 290 Sierra College Drive; Chicago Park Store, 19077 Colfax Highway; Grocery Outlet, 616 Sutton Way; the lobby at Gold Miners Inn; Hills Flat Lumber, 380 Railroad Ave.; SPD Market, 129 W. McKnight Way; and Save Mart, 12054 Nevada City Highway.

In addition, there are drop boxes at Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley; and 21656 Higgins Road, South County, as well as Sweetland Garden Mercantile, 29435 Highway 49, North San Juan.

These drop boxes are listed by the county as closing at 8 p.m. today, except at two locations — Hills Flat Lumber at 6 p.m. and Sweetland Garden Mercantile at 5 p.m.

According to information on this election from California’s Secretary of State, county elections officials “have 30 days after the election to complete the official canvass.” If the recall is successful, the Secretary of State will certify election results on the 38th day after the election, and a new governor will take office through Jan. 2, 2023.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com