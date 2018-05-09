Volunteers post fish consumption advisories at popular Sierra fishing locations with new, permanent signage

On May 6, 16 volunteers, organized by nonprofit The Sierra Fund, traveled to popular fishing locations in the Sierra to post information about which locally caught fish are safe to eat, and which fish should be avoided because of mercury, according to a release.

Mercury is a persistent and pervasive remnant of the California Gold Rush. The main pathway of human exposure to mercury is through fish consumption. Mercury is a developmental neurotoxin that can lead to permanent developmental delays in children.

The Sierra Fund has organized an annual volunteer "Post It Day" event since 2015. For the last two years, volunteers have posted in both Spanish and English.

The California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment issues fish consumption advisories that outline how many servings per week of different species of fish can be safely consumed, based on mercury levels in fish tissue.

All state-issued fish consumption advisories are available on OEHHA's website, http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish, for those wishing to obtain this information.

The Sierra Fund has recently published a Fish Consumption Advisory Posting Protocol document, developed from lessons learned in the first three years of Post It Day. Over the next year, The Sierra Fund will take this document "on the road" to encourage community organizations and agencies to launch a fish advisory posting effort in their area.

To learn more about these projects, visit The Sierra Fund's website at http://www.sierrafund.org.

Source: Sierra Fund