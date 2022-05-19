 Volunteers needed to help care for rescued wildlife | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Volunteers needed to help care for rescued wildlife

News News |

Submitted by Karen Koskey

 

Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release's Intake Center in Grass Valley is now open, and with the onset of spring, more injured or abandoned critters are need of care. Pictured are two young flying squirrels that are now in home care with volunteer Lorrie Hernandez. They will be released after they grow up and are ready to survive in the wild. Many baby squirrels are currently in need of care at the center, as well as scrub and Steller's jays, finches, robins, starlings, a Great-Horned Owl and wild turkeys. The Intake Center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Birds and animals will be accepted until 2 p.m. each day. More volunteers are needed to help staff the center. To learn more, email Jenn Shadd at JLShadd@comcast.net.
Photo submitted by Lorrie Hernandez.

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more