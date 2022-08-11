Volunteers needed for SYRCL’S 25th Annual Yuba River Cleanup

The South Yuba River Citizens League’s Annual River Cleanup is turning 25 this year.

Each September since 1997, as part of a larger cleanup effort called California Coastal Cleanup Day, SYRCL has organized an annual Yuba River Cleanup event uniting the community to remove the trash that builds up throughout the Yuba River watershed each year, a news release states.

In the last few years, the Yuba River has been enjoyed by over 800,000 people each summer. From locals to out-of-town visitors, everyone has an impact on the river. Most who visit recreate with intention, valuing the fragility of the ecosystem, packing out what they have packed in, cleaning up after their dogs, and being fire safety conscious. Unfortunately, either through carelessness or ignorance, not everyone is so respectful.

“By the end of ‘river season,’ the Yuba needs a little help from the community that loves it,” said Melinda Booth, SYRCL’s executive director, in the news release. “This annual cleanup demonstrates uniting the community for the Yuba more than any other SYRCL program and I’m continually in awe at the outpouring of support for this event.”

SYRCL invites people to participate in this year’s event from Sept. 10 to 17. Volunteer registration is now open.

HUGE DIFFERENCE

River Cleanup volunteers make a huge difference. Since its inception, the Yuba River Cleanup has removed more than 180 tons of garbage and recycling from the river. For 25 years this has been a robust event, where much of the community turned out to clean up the Yuba and then gathered for a big celebration.

For its 25th anniversary of the River Cleanup, SYRCL is hoping to unite the community again. SYRCL is coordinating efforts at over 30 sites for the week of Sept. 10 to 17, with hundreds of volunteers ready to roll up their sleeves, put on some gloves, and haul out some trash. Signups are now open and are available at http://www.yubariver.org .

If a volunteer’s favorite site is not on the list, contact Maddie Davis at maddie@yubariver.org or 530-265-5961 and she’ll try to add it.

The week will culminate in a volunteer appreciation celebration of the river and our community. On Sept. 17, this party will be held at Bridgeport, South Yuba River State Park, next to the newly renovated covered bridge. Food, drink, music, fun, and community will be the tenor of the day.

“Throughout the summer, river ambassadors have heard feedback from visitors and locals alike: they love the Yuba and want to know the best way they can help protect the river,” said Davis, SYRCL’s community engagement manager. “The Yuba River Cleanup is the perfect opportunity to join in and activate your passion while working solo or with a team of coworkers, friends, or family members.”

“We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone come out,” said Daniel Elkin, SYRCL’s communications and engagement director. “It’s events like the annual cleanup that will get us all together in celebration of everything we share.”

Source: South Yuba River Citizens League