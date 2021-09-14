Volunteers needed for Senior Wood Program
The Senior Wood Program welcomes volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 25 at 12503 Brunswick Rd. in Grass Valley. In preparation for cooler temperatures, community members will gather to load and deliver fire wood to seniors in need. Snacks, work gloves and gratitude provided. No need to register; just show up. Pick-up truck owners are needed to help carry loads. For further information, visit Gold Country Senior Services at http://www.goldcountryservices.org, or call 530-273-4961.
