Volunteers needed for senior firewood program

While it’s hard to imagine the cold of winter in the midst of summer heat and forest fires, Senior Firewood Program volunteers have been working all year long, preparing much-needed firewood to keep older adults warm this winter. Now the program is in need of volunteers this fall to help load and deliver the wood in advance of cooler temperatures. A 30-year tradition, the three volunteer days (all Saturdays) are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 26, Oct. 3 and Nov. 7.

Many of those receiving this firewood live alone, in hard-to-reach areas of Nevada County.

“They are over the age of 60 years, low-income, and unable to afford the high costs of winter heating,” said Gold Country Senior Services Executive Director, Janeth Marroletti. “Seniors can be at a much higher risk of hypothermia, and a supply of wood can be a lifesaver, particularly when temperatures drop in the winter. Even with masks on, it will be good to see many familiar faces, while we welcome new volunteers. Everyone has fun and gets a good work out while they improve the lives of others. We’ll have individually-wrapped snacks on hand.”

The Senior Firewood Program is one of the very few of its kind still operating in California’s rural communities, however, the need for firewood among seniors continues to grow. Anyone who can use their own truck to transport wood will be greatly appreciated.

No registration is required. Simply show up at 9 a.m. at the yard address, 12503 Brunswick Rd. in Grass Valley. For further information phone 530-615-4541 or email info@goldcountryservices.org.

GCSS has been supporting the health, wellness and independence of Western Nevada County’s older residents since 1976. In addition to expanding their firewood and nutrition programs, plans are underway for the nonprofit agency to open a long-overdue senior center in Grass Valley.