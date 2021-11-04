Volunteers needed for senior firewood program tomorrow
Saturday is the last Senior Firewood event and volunteers are needed to help load and deliver the wood to low-income seniors in western Nevada County. No need to register, just show up from 9 a.m. to noon at 12503 Brunswick Rd., Grass Valley. Those who own pick-up trucks are encouraged. Refreshments, gloves and gratitude provided. To sign up for our Meals on Wheels program, phone 530-273-4961. Visit http://www.goldcountryservices.org for further information.
