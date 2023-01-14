Staff Writer
Nevada County’s Civil Grand Jury is looking for volunteers to help wrap-up its current 2022-23 jury year ending June 30, 2023.
The jury’s focus is to help increase operations and efficiency of Nevada County’s local governing agencies, thus saving taxpayer dollars and improving services.
Desirable Grand Juror qualifications include being in reasonably good health, open-minded to the views of others, and interested in community affairs. Having general knowledge of the function, authority and responsibility of city and county government and having the ability to write and edit reports is an added strength.
The selection process begins with filling out an online application, participating in an interview and attending an orientation. When final selections by the courts are made, if chosen, the applicant would be sworn in by a presiding judge.
Those interested can apply online: https://www.nevada.courts.ca.gov/general-information/grand-jury