Volunteers needed for Nevada County Grand Jury

The Nevada County Superior Court is seeking volunteers for the Nevada County Grand Jury’s 2020-2021 term. Volunteers are sought to fill the 19-member panel charged with investigating and reporting on the workings of local government.

The Grand Jury year begins July 1, 2020 and runs to June 30, 2021. Applications are being accepted and are available at the grand jury’s website at http://nccourt.net/divisions/grand-jury.shtml

Nevada County Superior Court Judge Thomas M. Anderson is the panel’s 2020-2021 supervisor.