Volunteers needed for Children’s Festival
Ever want to be a part of a Renaissance Faire, where knights, dragons, witches and wizards abound? The Children’s Festival, now sponsored by Gold Country Kiwanis, is coming back to Pioneer Park in Nevada City on July 15. Kids of all ages can discover their creative potential through arts and crafts, woodworking, stone-carving and more. There will be a huge castle maze, catapults, magic acts, sword fighting, and even a huge mechanical fire-breathing dragon.
The Children’s Festival depends on an army of volunteers to create a medieval fairyland for one magical day. There are dozens of craft tables and activities, and we will need three to five volunteers at each station. Both teens and adults are welcome to volunteers. The Festival has two sessions. The morning session runs from 9 a.m. to noon, and the evening session runs from 5 to 8 p.m. If you can spare a few hours to help out, please email childfesthelpers@gmail.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nevada County Captures: New pet, Fluffy
Submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.