Volunteers needed for 2022 Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Volunteers help with ticket sales at the 2019 Wild & Scenic Film Festival. The South Yuba River Citizens League is currently seeking volunteers for the 2022 film festival coming in January.

Photo courtesy of Josh Miller.

Volunteer registration is now open for the 20th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival, which will be held in-person Jan. 13 through 17 in downtown Nevada City and Grass Valley, and streaming online January 13 through 23.

The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) is hosting both a virtual and in-person fest this year, which is why they are in need of a team of volunteers.

“This festival is vital to this community, this region, and the world because it inspires the kind of activism necessary to confront the environmental challenges we are facing — from the threat of species extinction to the wildfires and flooding that come with climate change,” said Melinda Booth, SYRCL’s executive director. “Volunteers are essential to making this possible.”

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is SYRCL’s largest annual fundraiser. Through this event the organization raises funds to protect and restore the Yuba River watershed and motivates people to become involved in environmental issues and advocacy.

“At SYRCL, we have witnessed firsthand for two decades how these movies can inspire people to take action, whether that be by signing a petition, getting more involved in advocacy efforts locally, or dedicating their career to an environmental cause,” said Booth. “This is a big part of why we host this event and have worked so hard via our On Tour Fest to share these films with audiences across the nation and the world.”

This year the festival has a vast array of exciting volunteer opportunities — from ticket sales to usher and tech crew — and many more. SYRCL is inviting people to volunteer and by doing so play a critical role in the festival, serve our community, and inspire thousands of attendees.

All volunteers, staff, and attendees will be required to be vaccinated to attend the in-person Fest. SYRCL is also implementing strict COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure the highest level of safety. Register to volunteer or purchase tickets for this year’s event at wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.

SYRCL is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with more than 3,500 members and volunteers. For more information, visit http://www.yubariver.org .