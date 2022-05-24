 Volunteers help maintain campgrounds, trails | TheUnion.com
Volunteers help maintain campgrounds, trails

Gold Country Trails Council members gather for a group photo after a work day at Skillman Camp Ground in the Tahoe National Forest (TNF). Volunteers work with TNF to help maintain the campground as well as trails around Skillman, in the Lone Grave trail system as well as other locations. Organized in 1981, Gold Country Trails Council was the leader in developing the Pioneer Trail along Highway 20 east of Nevada City.
Photo submitted by Mary Johnson.

