Volunteers help keep the Yuba River clean of trash in Nevada County

Volunteers participating in the annual Yuba River Cleanup this past weekend collected almost 17,000 pounds of trash.

The South Yuba River Citizens League said in an email that 910 people volunteered in the 22nd annual cleanup. The volunteers scoured 36 sites, cleaning 82 miles of shoreline, trails and beaches. They netted 16,940 pounds of trash and 1,328 pounds of recycling.

Items found include 71 tires, eight refrigerators, three TVs, two stoves, a car seat and a dismembered doll.