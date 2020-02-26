Volunteers and Nevada County Narrow Gauge Museum make a great team

What makes volunteering a meaningful, worthwhile endeavor? Is it contributing and giving back to the community? Sharing experience and expertise with others or learning a new skill? Or maybe it’s meeting some new people who have a shared interest and similar outlook. The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Museum checks all these boxes and more and is currently seeking additional volunteers to help meet the challenge of a busy, productive, and fun summer season.

The museum will hold a Volunteer Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 7 to connect with those interested in enriching their lives through volunteering. No specific experience is required, just a team-player mentality with a positive attitude and a willingness to get involved. Several areas of opportunity are available.

An event coordinator is needed to plan and organize special events held at the museum, utilizing notes from previous events as well as bringing new ideas to the task. While the biggest and most visible event at the museum is its annual Christmas party, the event planner will coordinate other events throughout the year. No previous event planning experience is necessary.

Docents provide tours of the museum, restoration shop and rail yard and also entertain railbus riders with witty commentary during the Saturday railbus rides. Ideal volunteers for docent positions are those who enjoy sharing their knowledge with others and speaking to small groups. On-the-job training and support are provided to new docents so that learning about the history of the railroad is readily achieved.

Gift shop volunteers engage with visitors by greeting them, assisting with purchases, and taking railbus ride reservations. Training is provided and volunteer shifts of as little as three hours per week may be arranged.

Opportunities for restoration shop crew members are also available — machine shop knowledge and/or welding experience is helpful but not required. Those interested in helping on a railbus crew would also be a welcome addition to the museum family.

During the open house potential volunteers are invited to experience all the museum has to offer including the popular railbus ride (weather permitting). For more information about the museum or the opportunities available, call 530-470-0902 or visit http://www.ncngrrmuseum.org. The NCNGRR Museum is located at 5 Kidder Court in Nevada City and is a division of the Nevada County Historical Society, whose purpose is to preserve and celebrate local history. The museum is operated entirely by volunteers.