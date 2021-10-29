Volunteerism built Grass Valley’s Memorial Park

Grass Valley citizens contributed to enough fundraisers and bond drives during World War I to leave anyone fatigued. Yet, when the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce began raising funds in 1921 to build Memorial Park, citizens reached into their purses and pockets again.

The chamber asked for contributions with the slogan, “Give a Shift for the Park.” Hundreds of workingmen and their families complied by giving a day’s wages.

John T. Collins, holding shovel, was the master carpenter at the Empire Mine and his son, Clarence, a UC Berkeley student in 1921.

Miriam Collins Davis

John T. Collins’ family on East Bennett Street was typical. During the war, they contributed to drives for the Red Cross and YMCA, which provided comfort and amenities for U. S. troops, and they purchased war bonds, joining their neighbors in helping Grass Valley exceed its quotas. When asked to contribute to the park, the Collins family gave a generous $5.

Then they went further. John Collins was the master carpenter at the Empire Mine, and his son Clarence, a UC Berkeley student, had learned woodworking from his dad. The father and son helped build the forms and pour the concrete for the original swimming pool and they built the pool house.

After it opened in 1921, the Starr pool attracted youngsters from throughout the county on summer days.

Submitted to The Union

The pool was donated by Elizabeth Starr, wife of Empire mine managing director, George Starr. The pool house was given by the mine. George Starr directed the construction of both pool and house and selected his crew, including the Collins.

No one knows now how much of John Collins’ time was volunteered and how much he was compensated by the mine. Miriam Davis of Grass Valley, Clarence Collins’ daughter, speculated her father worked without pay.

Clarence Collins lived his life in Grass Valley, operated service stations and raised a family on Mainhart Drive.

Miriam Collins Davis)

The pool was one of many volunteer efforts at the park. Ben Penhall, a mining engineer who had made a fortune in South African gold mines, designed and built the stone bridge which crosses the creek running through the park. He had access to mine rock and may have donated the other materials.

Anita Fulton, wife of a mine manager, designed the shelters for the auto camp, a camping area originally attached to the park. Frances Jones, of South Auburn Street, designed the gardens, and members of the Flower Society combed the nearby hills for ferns and other plants suitable to grow in the shade of park trees.

The Nevada County Farm Bureau and rural families pitched in with landscaping and raised the flagpole. The Idaho-Maryland Mine provided materials and built the original community building, which served as a veterans’ hall. (The Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building opened 11 years later). The city of Grass Valley is currently building a new community building at the park.

“Back in the war days,” The Union newspaper wrote after World War I, “it was declared when the boys came marching home a grateful populace would rise up as one person and do something magnificent for them.” Memorial Park became that magnificent thing.

The Chamber of Commerce raised and spent $8,156 to build the park. But no one could calculate the value of the donated materials and volunteer labor.

‘THEY ARE NOT FORGOTTEN’

The dividends were great, as from the start the park was well used and treasured. The Union editor reported “kids playing from morning until night” in the park. A veteran proclaimed: “Grass Valley is one of the few cities . . . to let veterans know they are not forgotten.” Cities throughout the state took Memorial Park as a model.

The park — with its tennis courts, ball field, pool and memorial grove — was dedicated in ceremonies on Nov. 11, 1921. Chamber of Commerce Secretary James C. Tyrrell, who may have volunteered more time than anyone, was master of ceremonies.

Elizabeth Starr, who grew up in Grass Valley, contributed the original swimming pool to Memorial Park.

Starr family

A century ago, when citizens built the seven-acre park, a spirit of volunteerism animated the community. It continues today among the American Legion, Marine Corps League, Nevada County Historical Society, Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, and sports clubs and teams which have contributed to the city’s renovations currently underway at the park. Orlo Steele chairs the centennial committee.

Later this year, on Nov. 11, Grass Valley will mark Veterans Day and the centennial of Memorial Park with ceremonies and celebrations, sponsored by the city of Grass Valley.

Gage McKinney’s latest book is “Gold Mining Genius: A Life of George W. Starr,” available in local book stores. Contact him at gagemckinney.com

George Starr, managing director of the Empire Mine, directed the building of the pool and the pool house.

Starr family

Prosperous mining engineer Bennet Penhall designed and built the stone bridge over the creek in the park. With Starr, he served on the park commission.

Searls Library, Nevada County Historical Society