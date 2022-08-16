Volunteer vet: Pine Creek Veterinary Clinic holds spay/neuter event for Sammie’s Friends foster owners

Pine Creek Veterinary Clinic can typically spay or neuter six to seven animals in a day.

On Friday, it’s hoping to do 20.

The Nevada City clinic has teamed up with Sammie’s Friends to help control the cat and dog population. Cheryl Wicks, the animal shelter’s executive director, said she anticipates over 470 kittens coming through her facility this year.

“This is specifically just helping the shelter with shelter animals,” said Karen Meicht, the clinic’s manager.

According to Meicht, Sammie’s Friends is working toward fixing animals in foster owners’ care. This Friday’s event is the second session Pine Creek will do this month.

“It’s a lot for us,” she said of the number of animals to be fixed in a day. “Usually, we do six or seven.”

The clinic needs two employees to prep an animal for surgery, which includes anesthesia, shaving, and sterilizing the skin before the veterinarian takes over. Then the cycle is repeated, Meicht said.

A visit to the vet is much different than compared to pre-pandemic, she added. Many people adopted pets during the pandemic. Office visits are up while staff has shrunk.

Karen Meicht

“COVID really did something to us,” Meicht said. “It did something to a lot of businesses.”

Wicks said she was grateful and appreciative of Pine Creek Veterinary Clinic for helping her shelter’s foster owners.

“We’d love to hear from other clinics, too, that want to help out,” Wicks added.

Clinics interested in partnering with Sammie’s Friends can contact the shelter at 530-274-1955. People who need financial help with spaying or neutering their pet can request a voucher, which pays for part of the surgery, at 530-471-5041.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249