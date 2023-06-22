Partners in English Language Learning (PiELL), Helping Adults Learn English, is looking for volunteer tutors. Our mission at PiELL is to help English language learners become thriving members of our community by offering one-on-one English language tutoring and building bridges that foster cross-cultural respect, understanding, and friendship. Our tutors are the ones that make that happen.
Our students give many reasons for wanting to improve their English skills. They are striving to make a better life for themselves and for their families. They want to be better equipped to deal with parental school responsibilities; cope with family medical issues; communicate with employers, co-workers, and neighbors; and understand checkout transactions when they shop. Simply put, they want to be able to do the things we do every day.
The process of learning English is often a difficult and scary journey. PiELL volunteer tutors are there to help our students reach their goals and participate more fully in the life of our community.
Tutors work with their adult students one-on-one, committing to a minimum of one hour a week, at a time and place that is convenient for both the tutor and the student. Many of our tutors say that the time with their students is their favorite time of the week. Our tutors know they are making a difference.
To be a tutor, no formal teaching experience is necessary, and English is the only language required. All you need is a kind heart and a willingness to help others. PiELL provides training, resource tutors as mentors, semi-annual tutor get-togethers to exchange ideas, and a resource library. All tutors and students must have received their Covid vaccinations.
We will be conducting a one-day training session for new volunteer tutors in July or August (date to be determined). For more information, please call 530-265-2116 or go to www.piell.org.
In addition, if you know anyone who would benefit from English language tutoring, please encourage them to contact PiELL. More information in Spanish is available on our website – just click on the “En Español” tab at the top of the home page. Prospective students can also call and leave a message (in English or Spanish) at 530-265-2116.